3 hurt as one vehicle turns in front of another in Ottawa County

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jul 13, 2024

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Three women were injured, one of them critically, during a Saturday afternoon accident.

At 1:44 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Cleveland Street and State Road in Polkton Township. The investigation determined that a 28-year-old woman from Coopersville was driving a Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Cleveland when she turned left into the path of a westbound Buick Envision being driven by a 77-year-old woman from Grand Haven.

A passenger in the Traverse — a 60-year-old woman from Coopersville — was transported by Life EMS to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition later Saturday. The Traverse driver was not injured. Both the driver and a passenger in the Envision — a 76-year-old woman from Grand Haven — were transported by Life EMS to an area hospital where both were listed in good condition later Saturday.

The Coopersville/Polkton Fire Department and Life EMS assisted deputies at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

