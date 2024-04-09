3-car crash in Grand Haven Township injures 3

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash in Grand Haven Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Bignell and Mercury drives before 2 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a 38-year-old Muskegon woman traveled east on Mercury when she crossed the centerline and hit a 50-year-old westbound Grand Haven woman head-on.

Deputies say both vehicles spun and hit a third car, which was driven by an 86-year-old Grand Haven woman.

Both occupants in the first car and the driver in the second car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OCSO. The 86-year-old woman was not hurt.

Authorities say Mercury Drive was closed for an hour after the crash, which is currently under investigation.

