2022 Tulip Time Festival poster contest winner revealed

HOLLAND, Mich. — The winner of the 2022 Tulip Time Festival poster contest has been revealed.

Kate Moynihan’s painting "Bursting with Color" will be featured on this year’s Tulip Time Festival poster.

Tulip Time Festival

Organizers say her oil depiction of a bright, multi-colored tulip shows the beauty and diversity of, not just Holland's flowers, but of Holland's people.

Tulip Time Festival Executive Director Gwen Auwerda made the announcement Thursday evening at the First Bloem event.

More than 100 pieces were entered into the competition.

This is Moynihan's first year as the competition winner and her second year as the artist behind the official Tulip Time poster artwork.

The festival starts Saturday, May 7, and ends Sunday, May 15.

