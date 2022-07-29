Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

20 years since massive fire destroys Zeeland feed mill

20 years since Zeeland fire.png
FOX 17 Archives
20 years since Zeeland fire.png
20 years since Zeeland fire2.png
20 years since Zeeland fire4.png
20 years since Zeeland fire3.png
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 11:39:32-04

ZEELAND, Mich. — Friday marks 20 years since a massive fire ravaged a Zeeland feed mill on Washington Avenue.

More than 130 firefighters from nine jurisdictions worked to battle the fire over a span of 39 hours starting July 29, 2002, according to the Zeeland Historical Society.

Despite exhaustive efforts to quell the flames, the John A. Van Den Bosch Company mill was decimated.

The Zeeland Historical Society recalls the fire dealt $3.5 million in damages and was seen from miles away due to flames reaching hundreds of feet in height.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered