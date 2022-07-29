20 years since massive fire destroys Zeeland feed mill

ZEELAND, Mich. — Friday marks 20 years since a massive fire ravaged a Zeeland feed mill on Washington Avenue.

More than 130 firefighters from nine jurisdictions worked to battle the fire over a span of 39 hours starting July 29, 2002, according to the Zeeland Historical Society.

Despite exhaustive efforts to quell the flames, the John A. Van Den Bosch Company mill was decimated.

The Zeeland Historical Society recalls the fire dealt $3.5 million in damages and was seen from miles away due to flames reaching hundreds of feet in height.

