2 women hospitalized after Ottawa County crash

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were injured during a collision in an intersection Saturday morning.

At 10:22 a.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of 96th Avenue and New Holland Street in Blendon Township. The investigation showed that a 70-year-old Holland woman was driving eastbound on New Holland when she failed to stop for the stop sign at 96th Avenue, entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle being driven by a 54-year-old woman from the Zeeland area northbound on 96th Avenue.

Both vehicles left the roadway and struck a power pole and a stop sign. The utility pole dropped power lines into the roadway, causing it to be closed to traffic.

Both drivers suffered internal injuries and were transported to Grand Rapids area hospitals by American Medical Response ambulance where they were listed in stable condition later Saturday.

Consumers Energy responded to the scene to repair the downed lines and the Ottawa County Road Commission responded to replace the stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

