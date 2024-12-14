2 teenagers injured in Zeeland Township crash Saturday afternoon

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenage girls were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

At 1:42 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of 96th Avenue and Riley Street. Initial reports said the occupants were hurt and pinned inside a vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies said there was nobody pinned in.

The investigation showed that a 16-year-old girl was driving a 2011 Subaru exiting the parking lot of Family Fare to head southbound on 96th. She said she thought that the traffic was clear and that she had time to make the turn. However, her vehicle collided with a 2011 Toyota that was northbound on 96th.

Both occupants of the Subaru — a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl from Zeeland — were injured and were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota — a 43-year-old man from Holland — was not injured.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Subaru driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

