2 seriously hurt after head-on crash in Holland Township

Ottawa County Sheriff 01172021
FOX 17
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 17:58:30-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Holland Township Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near 120th Avenue and Willow Wood North before 4:30 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a southbound Jeep driven by a 21-year-old Holland resident crossed the centerline and hit a northbound pickup truck.

Deputies say the Jeep driver was thrown from the car. He and the pickup driver, a 46-year-old from Holland, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

120th Avenue was closed to traffic while investigation and cleanup took place, according to OCSO.

