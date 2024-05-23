2 seriously hurt after head-on crash in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Holland Township Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near 120th Avenue and Willow Wood North before 4:30 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told a southbound Jeep driven by a 21-year-old Holland resident crossed the centerline and hit a northbound pickup truck.

Deputies say the Jeep driver was thrown from the car. He and the pickup driver, a 46-year-old from Holland, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

120th Avenue was closed to traffic while investigation and cleanup took place, according to OCSO.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube