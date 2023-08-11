2 semi drivers hurt in I-96 crash in Polkton Township

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two semi drivers are hurt following a crash on I-96 Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened before 1 p.m. east of 68th Avenue in Polkton Township.

We’re told an eastbound semi driven by 34-year-old Otsego man jackknifed due to an active brake lock.

Deputies say the other semi, driven by a 57-year-old Canadian man, was traveling behind and couldn’t avoid hitting the first semi.

The Canadian man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to OCSO. The other driver sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube