2 men hurt in Holland Township stabbing

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a stabbing in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of 128th Avenue.

We’re told a fight broke out between two men.

A 25-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 22-year-old from Holland Township suffered non-life-threatening lacerations, deputies tell us. Both received treatment from deputies.

The Grand Rapids man was taken to a local hospital, according to OCSO.

The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies say the public is not believed to be in danger.

Further details are being withheld pending arraignment.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube