2 men hurt in Holland Township stabbing

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after a stabbing in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of 128th Avenue.
We’re told a fight broke out between two men.
A 25-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 22-year-old from Holland Township suffered non-life-threatening lacerations, deputies tell us. Both received treatment from deputies.
The Grand Rapids man was taken to a local hospital, according to OCSO.
The incident remains under investigation.
Deputies say the public is not believed to be in danger.
Further details are being withheld pending arraignment.