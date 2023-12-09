2 juveniles in custody for Coopersville business burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A business was broken into and two juveniles were apprehended Friday night.

At 10:46 p.m. Friday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary alarm at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass, located at 25 N. 68th Ave. in Coopersville. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found evidence that the business had been burglarized. They called for the sheriff's office K-9 team and developed a suspect description based on information provided by a witness.

Two suspects were located nearby a short time later. Deputies discovered stolen property in their possession and the suspects confessed to breaking into the business.

Both suspects are juveniles and charges are pending. Their identities are not being released due to their ages.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

