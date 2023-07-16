2 juveniles caught after Ottawa County auto theft, chase & crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody after a police pursuit and crash Sunday morning.

At 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious subjects looking into cars and trying to get into the vehicles near Lake Michigan Drive and Avery. Another caller reported three vehicles leaving the area of 74th and Lake Michigan Drive — a Kia minivan, a Jeep Trailhawk and a Chevrolet Tahoe — after the occupants tried to enter several vehicles in the neighborhood.

Deputies started a pursuit of the three vehicles at Lake Michigan Drive and 74th. The minivan and Tahoe continued eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive and the chase was terminated due to speeds of more than 110 mph and erratic driving. The Jeep Trailhawk went southbound on 48th Avenue and attempted to go east on Fillmore when it crashed, striking a house at the intersection of Fillmore and 48th.

Two occupants fled the vehicle on foot and were both taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Both suspects are juveniles and their names are not being released. They are being held in Ottawa County Juvenile Detention on several charges, including home invasion, auto theft, fleeing and eluding, and larceny from vehicles.

One suspect received a cut on his finger and was taken to the hospital for stitches.

The house that was struck was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

