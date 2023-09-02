Watch Now
2 injured in serious Holland Township collision

Posted at 2:36 PM, Sep 02, 2023
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hurt, one of them seriously, in a crash at an intersection Saturday afternoon.

At 1:04 p.m. Saturday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of 120th Avenue and Hickoryrow Drive in Holland Township. The investigation showed that a 27-year-old woman from Fennville was driving an SUV westbound on Hickoryrow and intended to turn south onto 120th when she stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded left onto 120th where she was struck by a northbound pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old man from Holland Township.

Traffic on 120th Avenue does not have a stop sign at this intersection and has the right of way.

The woman suffered a head injury and was transported by ambulance to Holland Hospital where she was listed in serious condition later Saturday. The man sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Zeeland Hospital where no condition report was available later Saturday.

120th Avenue was closed to traffic for less than an hour to accommodate patient care and crash cleanup.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

