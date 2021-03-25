2 injured during crash in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Several people were injured during a two-car crash Thursday morning in Ottawa County.

It happened near Baldwin Street near Pine Grove Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The first vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old Georgetown Township man, who had pulled out of an area gas station and did not yield for the second vehicle, which was driven by a 27-year-old Grand Rapids woman.

The Georgetown Township male was transported to Helen DeVos with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Ottawa County deputies continue to investigate the crash.