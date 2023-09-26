2 injured, 1 critical after Zeeland Twp. crash

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash in Zeeland Township Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the crash happened at 48th Avenue and Byron Road before 6:50 a.m.

We’re told a 21-year-old Hamilton woman drove south along 48th Avenue when she didn't stop before the intersection, hitting a 29-year-old Kalamazoo man in a pickup truck.

Deputies explain there is no stop sign on Byron Road, adding the road has the right of way.

The pickup driver was hospitalized with a minor head injury, according to OCSO. The Hamilton woman had to be removed from the vehicle, after which she was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Byron Road is closed to traffic while investigation takes place, but 48th Avenue remains open, deputies say.

