2 hurt in rear-end crash at Ottawa County intersection

FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday's two-vehicle accident in Olive Township.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Nov 28, 2021
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One driver was seriously injured and another was hospitalized after a traffic accident at midday Sunday.

At 11:24 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at U.S. 31 and Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township. Deputies' investigation showed that a Ford Explorer was southbound on 31 in the right lane and was stopped for a red light when it was hit from behind by a southbound GMC Acadia.

The Explorer's driver — a 75-year-old woman from Grand Haven — was transported to Holland Hospital with serious injuries that were considered to be non-life-threatening. The Acadia's driver was a 52-year-old West Olive woman who was taken to Holland Hospital with minor injuries.

Southbound U.S. 31 was closed for an hour for investigation and cleanup. All lanes then reopened.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

