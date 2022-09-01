2 hospitalized after Grandville man runs red light at Blendon Twp. intersection

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles in Blendon Township Thursday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place at 48th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street at around 6 a.m.

We’re told a 28-year-old Grandville man was traveling west when witnesses claim he drove through a red light at the intersection. As a result, deputies say his car was hit by a southbound 71-year-old Hudsonville man.

The impact sent both cars into the path of a third car, driven by a 35-year-old Hudsonville man, whose vehicle was stopped before a red light, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies tell us the Grandville man sustained serious injuries in the crash but is currently stable. The 71-year-old incurred injuries considered less serious than the Grandville man’s and is stable. Authorities say both men were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The third man was unharmed in the crash.

