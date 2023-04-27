2 arrested in connection to Holland Township stabbing

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Holland Township earlier this month.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a 27-year-old man was stabbed twice – once in the back and another in the leg – after 2 a.m. on April 1.

We’re told the victim was treated at the hospital and discharged.

One suspect, a 21-year-old Holland Township man, was taken into custody two days later. Deputies have identified him as Eliud “Rey” Vazquez.

We’re told Vazquez was charged with assault with harmful intent but less than murder, as well as for being a repeat offender. OCSO says he was placed on a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

The second suspect, a 42-year-old Holland man, was arrested Thursday, according to deputies. His identity has not yet been released.

Those with knowledge of the stabbing are encouraged to connect with OCSO. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer by calling 1-877-88-SILENT.

