2 arrested for larceny in Holland Township parking lot

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two suspects were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing from parked vehicles in Holland Township.

The thefts occurred in a parking lot near Riley Street and 136th Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told the male suspects, both 18, ran off when deputies arrived.

OCSO says one the suspects was found and arrested. A K9 helped deputies find the other at a nearby home.

Items believed to have been stolen during the incident were recovered, deputies say.

Both suspects face charges of larceny and resisting and obstructing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The public is reminded to lock their vehicles and to refrain from keeping valuable possessions inside.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube