19-year-old drowns after going off the dock at Kollen Park

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 19-year-old Holland resident drowned after going off the dock at Kollen Park Monday night.

Holland police and fire units were called out to Kollen Park just before 10 p.m. for a water rescue.

Police say they were told someone went off the dock and into the water. Officers found personal items belonging to the subject on the dock.

Police say they found the 19-year-old’s body in 10 feet of water using sonar equipment around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the drowning, but say no foul play is suspected.