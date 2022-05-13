17-year-old stabbed in Grand Haven Township

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old has been hospitalized following a stabbing incident in Grand Haven Township Thursday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the incident occurred at a residence on Pinewood Drive after 11 p.m.

We’re told first responders arrived to find the victim with a stab wound in the chest area. OSCO says the victim is in stable condition.

Deputies say the suspect, who knew the victim, was arrested at the scene.

The suspect has since been identified as 39-year-old Anthony Johnson, who the sheriff’s office says was arraigned and charged Friday with assault with intent to murder. We’re also told he was charged with being a habitual offender.

Johnson’s bond was reportedly set at $3 million in cash or surety.

The stabbing is currently under investigation.

