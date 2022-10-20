Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.

Ottawa County Sheriff 06192022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Ottawa County Sheriff 06192022
Posted at 2:19 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 14:19:58-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m.

We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped on Northwind Drive before pulling into the path of a northbound gravel truck, driven by a 57-year-old Zeeland man.

The resulting crash pinned the teen inside the car and needed to be removed by first responders, deputies say. He has since been airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the intersection is closed while investigations proceed. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI_GUBERNATORIAL_DEBATE_TUE_960x720.png

Election 2022

Gubernatorial Debate on FOX 17