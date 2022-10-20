17-year-old in critical condition following crash with gravel truck in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen from Zeeland is in the hospital with critical injuries sustained in a Holland Township crash Thursday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at Northwind Drive and 96th Avenue at around 12:45 p.m.

We’re told the 17-year-old had stopped on Northwind Drive before pulling into the path of a northbound gravel truck, driven by a 57-year-old Zeeland man.

The resulting crash pinned the teen inside the car and needed to be removed by first responders, deputies say. He has since been airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the intersection is closed while investigations proceed. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

