13-year-old girl injured in Ottawa County crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Jamestown Township.

Officials say the crash happened Thursday around 3:00 PM at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Riley Street.

Investigators found that a 2015 Honda Civic driven by a 35-year-old woman from Wyoming was traveling north on 24th Avenue, and stopped at a stop sign at Riley Street. The 13-year-old girl was crossing the street when the vehicle hit her in the crosswalk.

The driver of the Honda Civic was not injured. The traffic crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube