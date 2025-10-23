13-year-old girl injured in Ottawa County crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 13-year-old girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Jamestown Township.
Officials say the crash happened Thursday around 3:00 PM at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Riley Street.
Investigators found that a 2015 Honda Civic driven by a 35-year-old woman from Wyoming was traveling north on 24th Avenue, and stopped at a stop sign at Riley Street. The 13-year-old girl was crossing the street when the vehicle hit her in the crosswalk.
The driver of the Honda Civic was not injured. The traffic crash remains under investigation.