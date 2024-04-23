"They’re not in it alone.” $124K grant to help dads experiencing anxiety, depression

HOLLAND, Mich. — “Men need to know that whatever they’re facing as a dad, they’re not in it alone,” said Anthony Quinn, Bethany Christian Services (BCS) Café Facilitator.

A grant from the Children’s Trust of Michigan aims to do that, supporting the BCS program Dad Cafes to the tune of $124,000!

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 10% of men will experience depression at some point in their lives— 15% of men report having no close relationships.

This money helps bring men of all walks together, offering support and resources for dads of all stages.

“Dad Cafes are an ideal place for dads to feel supported, as well as to share concerns and accomplishments that are unique to fathers,” Quinn explained.

The meet-ups will happen every 4-6 weeks.

Dinner is on the program, and dads can enter to win raffle prizes—so come connect with other dads starting May 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Escape Ministries.

Need more? Check out their website or call Anthony Quinn at 616-460-0298.