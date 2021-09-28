12-year-old girl hit by car, injured in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old was hit by a car while crossing a street in Holland Township on Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded about 7:30 a.m. to the crash on 136th Avenue south of Greenly Street, according to a news release.

Their preliminary investigation at the scene showed the 12-year-old girl was trying to cross 136th Avenue westbound when she stepped into the path of a northbound vehicle that wasn’t able to avoid her.

The driver immediately stopped and reported the crash to 911, according to deputies.

The girl was taken to Holland Hospital in what the sheriff’s office described as stable condition with abrasions and possible internal injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

Deputies continue to investigate.