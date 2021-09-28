Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreOttawa

Actions

12-year-old girl hit by car, injured in Holland Township

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Sunday morning's robbery at a convenience store in Wright Township.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office 06062021
Posted at 10:00 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 10:00:35-04

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 12-year-old was hit by a car while crossing a street in Holland Township on Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded about 7:30 a.m. to the crash on 136th Avenue south of Greenly Street, according to a news release.

Their preliminary investigation at the scene showed the 12-year-old girl was trying to cross 136th Avenue westbound when she stepped into the path of a northbound vehicle that wasn’t able to avoid her.

The driver immediately stopped and reported the crash to 911, according to deputies.

The girl was taken to Holland Hospital in what the sheriff’s office described as stable condition with abrasions and possible internal injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month