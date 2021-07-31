11-year-old found safe after going missing at Grand Haven State Park

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An 11-year-old boy has been found safe after being reported missing at Grand Haven State Park Saturday afternoon, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the boy had been missing for 20 minutes and was last seen in the water.

Volunteers joined officers on scene in human chains as they searched the area, GHDPS tells us.

The boy was later found a few hundred yards south, according to public safety officials, who say the boy lost track of the time and his whereabouts while playing in the water.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube