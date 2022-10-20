1 teen airlifted, 1 teen hurt, 70-year-old critically injured in crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — Three people from Holland are hospitalized with moderate to severe injuries, with police saying it's the result of a head-on crash.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say two are teens. The other is a 70-year-old woman.

On Thursday, around 5:20 pm, deputies were called to Douglas Avenue near Jackson Street, an intersection in Holland Township, having heard reports of a two car crash with a pin-in.

Deputies say a Honda Accord was driving east on Douglas Avenue when it crossed the centerline, striking a Toyota RAV4 head-on.

The driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old man, was pinned in the vehicle. Deputies say he was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

The Honda's passenger, also an 18-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

However, the driver of the Toyota, a 70-year-old woman from Holland, was also pinned inside her car. After she was extricated, she was taken to the hospital. Deputies say she was in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation at this time and will be for an extended period.

Douglas Ave will remain closed for the investigation and the Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to seek an alternate route.