US-31 crash leaves 1 seriously injured in Olive Township

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County on Saturday.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place south of Bagley Street on US-31 in Olive Township.

We’re told a 23-year-old man was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Impala when he lost control.

The vehicle left the road and collided into a tree, deputies tell us.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was unhurt but his 43-year-old female passenger was seriously injured. She was reportedly taken to the hospital for treatment.

