1 injured during crash in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was sent to the hospital Friday morning after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened about 10:45 a.m. near the 3300 block of W. Shore Drive in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say a 22-year-old woman, driving a Chevy cruz, was driving north on West Shore Drive when a 68-year-old man, driving a Chevy pickup truck, turned onto West Shore Drive in front of her vehicle, causing a collision.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.