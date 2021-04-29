1 injured during crash in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was injured during a two-car crash Thursday morning in Ottawa County.

It happened about 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of Baldwin Street and 36th Avenue in Georgetown Township, a news release said.

A sheriff’s office investigation showed that the first vehicle, driven by a Grand Rapids resident, was traveling west on Baldwin Street and was changing lanes, hitting the second vehicle, which was being driven by a Hudsonville resident.

The passenger in the first vehicle was injured and transported by Life Ambulance to Saint Mary’s.

Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.