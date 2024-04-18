Watch Now
1 hurt after 'suspicious' house fire in Crockery Township

Posted at 4:47 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 16:47:48-04

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was injured in a Crockery Township house fire deputies are calling suspicious.

The fire broke out before 7:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Taft Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told one person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Deputies say multiple people were interviewed and evidence was gathered. It is believed the fire was suspicious in origin.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with dispatchers by calling 1-800-249-011. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

