1 hurt after car drives through Georgetown Twp. salon

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is hurt after a vehicle crashed into a Georgetown Township salon Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Georgetown Center Drive before 10:20 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told an 87-year-old Caledonia woman hit the gas instead of the brake while parking outside the business. The car, a 2018 Genesis, drove through the building’s front side. Damages are described as “significant.”

Deputies say the driver wasn’t hurt but a customer received minor injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube