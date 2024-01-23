1 hospitalized, suspect identified after Holland Twp. stabbing

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was taken to the hospital after someone he knew stabbed him, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Lane Avenue in Holland Township just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

There they found a 29-year-old man from Zeeland Township with nonlife-threatening stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Investigators identified a 41-year-old man from Holland Township as the suspect.

They say the two men knew one another and there is no further threat to the community.

The sheriff’s office has not identified either man involved and has not said whether the suspect has been arrested.

