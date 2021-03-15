1 dead, another injured during crash in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — One person is dead and another is injured after a Sunday afternoon crash in Holland.

Holland Department of Public Safety officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to the crash at Chicago Drive and Waverly Road, according to a news release Monday.

Officers found a 2008 Hyundai Sonata with heavy front end damage and a 2017 Toyota Prius with “significant” damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation showed that the Sonata, driven by a 23-year-old Holland woman, was headed eastbound on Chicago Drive while the Prius, driven by a 48-year-old Holland woman, was traveling northbound on Waverly Road.

A witness told police the Sonata ran a red light, entering the intersection and hitting the Prius broadside.

The driver of the Prius, Jennifer Hampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sonata was transported to Holland Hospital by AMR paramedics.

Alcohol isn’t believed to have been involved in the crash.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Anyone with information may contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1100 or email policetips@cityofholland.com.