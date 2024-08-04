1 dead, 1 hurt after Grand Haven Township domestic assault

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and another is hurt following a domestic assault incident in Grand Haven Township Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened before 4 p.m. on Retreat Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

We’re told deputies arrived to find the victim, a 73-year-old woman, injured. The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was dead.

OCSO says first responders provided first aid to the woman before she was hospitalized for further treatment.

The incident is still under investigation.

