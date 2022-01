HOLLAND, Mich. — One thousand new jobs may be coming to Holland by 2025.

We’re told it might come from a potential $1.5 billion investment as LG Energy Solution hopes to expand in the city.

Officials are requesting the city to rezone LG’s property off 146th Avenue.

Holland City Council is expected to discuss the proposal at a meeting in the near future.

