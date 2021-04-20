Niles man arrested in connection to home invasion in Cass County

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 41-year-old Niles man was arrested Monday night in connection to a home invasion after a K9 track, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lake Shore Drive in Howard Township, according to a news release Tuesday.

Deputies were told that a suspicious individual with a backpack was cutting through yards in the area.

K9 “Faust” was able to track the man about one mile and found a black backpack involved in the home invasion.

The track continued into a large field and the man was found hiding under some thick underbrush.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail and charged with home invasion, possession of meth and larceny over $200.

The Pokagon Tribal Police Department assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name will not be released until his arraignment in the 4th District Court of Cass County.