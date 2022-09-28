HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A new free-roam virtual reality (VR) arena is open in Holland.

It's the first of its kind in the state, and one of about a dozen in the country.

It's called 'Zero Latency Holland' and offers free-roam VR games and 401CR racing simulators.

In the free-roam experience, you can wander freely around the game space which is over 2,000 square feet with no wires.

It also offers multiplayer gaming with up to eight players in each game. You can even challenge your friends during the games.

Offered games include: Engineerium (paired with Zombie Survival), Zombie Survival (paired with Engineerium), Undead Arena (two sessions), Far Cry VR!, Singularity, Outbreak Origins and Sol Raiders (two sessions).

New free-roam virtual reality arena open in Holland offering player vs. player games, racing experiences

With the full motion 401CR racing simulator, users can choose their vehicle, pick a track and choose from Indy-style racing or dirt rally racing.

It's the only professional racing simulator for public use in North America.

New free-roam virtual reality arena open in Holland offering player vs. player games, racing experiences

Participants can also use their Meta Quest 2 VR sets to play mini golf and other e-sports.

Average gaming sessions are around $30-$50 per person each hour.

The business also offers private bookings for birthday parties, corporate events, etc.

New free-roam virtual reality arena open in Holland offering player vs. player games, racing experiences

For more information, you can visit their website.