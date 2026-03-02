Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on US-31, says state police

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A driver headed the wrong way on the lakeshore's biggest freeway caused a serious crash said state police, but luckily no one was hurt.

First responders were called to US-31 just north of Apple Avenue around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 2, where a vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes hit another car head-on. Video from a nearby Michigan Department of Transportation camera showed the vehicles sitting on opposite shoulders of the pavement after the impact.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 36-year-old man from Whitehall, was arrested, according to Michigan State Police.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a 77-year-old man from Muskegon, was not hurt.

Michigan State Police is looking into what led up to the crash.

