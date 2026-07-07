MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fans in Muskegon are rallying behind Team USA at Carlisle's restaurant, where World Cup watch parties have drawn standing-room-only crowds and given the local business a significant sales boost.

WATCH: World Cup watch parties boost business at Carlisle's restaurant in Muskegon as fans rally for Team USA

World Cup watch parties boost business at Carlisle's restaurant in Muskegon as fans rally for Team USA

Jon Witmer and his wife, Morgan Witmer, have been regulars at Carlisle's restaurant during the World Cup, cheering on the U.S. men's national team.

"This is the best team we've ever had," Jon Witmer said.

Morgan Witmer said Carlisle's is the ideal spot to take in the matches, despite Monday's loss.

"I think this is the closest thing Muskegon has to, like, an English Irish pub, and so the vibes are just very.. this is the best place to watch a soccer game," Morgan Witmer said.

Carlisle's Manager Michael Davidson said the World Cup has been a clear boost for business.

"It's definitely boosted our sales for the nights we have games. It helps out quite a bit," Davidson said.

The surge in business has been especially noticeable on weeknights, when the bar would typically see lighter traffic.

"Especially during the weekdays when we have the games, like we don't usually have like a super busy night, and it's been a lot busier for when we have the match on," Davidson said.

Bartender Maddie Mills said the crowds have been unlike anything she expected.

"There's more people than there are chairs in here…" Mills said.

She described the atmosphere inside the bar as something close to being at a live sporting event.

"Imagine you're at a sporting event and everybody's like, 'Whoa' at the same time… everybody does that," Mills said.

Mills said she hopes the energy from the watch parties keeps dedicated fans like Jon and Morgan Witmer coming back to Carlisle's.

Jon Witmer, for his part, is already thinking about the future — and manifesting a championship.

"I accidentally bought the women's jersey because they've won the World Cup four times. We got the four stars there, so I'm telling myself I'm manifesting a star for the men, so that they can win it this time. Start catching up to the women," Witmer said.

The U.S. lost to Belgium 4 to 1.

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