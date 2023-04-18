Woman killed in Muskegon Township crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 33-year-old woman is dead after an early morning crash in Muskegon County.

Muskegon Township Police Department Chief Tim Thielbar says the deadly crash happened Tuesday around 4:10 a.m. on US-31.

According to the chief, investigators believe the woman was heading southbound on US-31 when she lost control while traveling over the overpass of M-120.

The name of the driver is being withheld until the family can be notified.

Muskegon Township police say overpasses on US-31 were very slippery on Tuesday, and the department responded to multiple crashes.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

