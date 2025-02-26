Woman hurt, man arrested following Muskegon assault incident

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect was arrested for an assault that left a woman hurt in Muskegon Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Evanston Avenue, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told officers responded at around 8:30 a.m. after hearing reports of a woman who was hit and being held against her will. They surrounded the home and determined the situation required them to enter the building.

MPD says a woman, aged 39, was found hurt. She was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers took a 59-year-old man from Muskegon into custody, police say.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

