Woman dies after teen drives through red light in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman headed north through Muskegon Township was hit by cross-traffic, later dying of her injuries after the other driver went through a red light.

The 68-year-old was hit where Apple Ave and Quarterline Rd meet just before 10:30 Monday morning, Muskegon Township Police Chief, Tim Thielbar told FOX 17.

The initial investigation shows the 17-year-old was driving east at the time.

The identity of the drivers have not been made public as an investigation is ongoing.

