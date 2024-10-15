Watch Now
Woman dies after teen drives through red light in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman headed north through Muskegon Township was hit by cross-traffic, later dying of her injuries after the other driver went through a red light.

The 68-year-old was hit where Apple Ave and Quarterline Rd meet just before 10:30 Monday morning, Muskegon Township Police Chief, Tim Thielbar told FOX 17.

The initial investigation shows the 17-year-old was driving east at the time.

The identity of the drivers have not been made public as an investigation is ongoing.

