Woman & 9-year-old girl killed in crash on Maple Island Road

EDGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman and a 9-year-old girl were both killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Muskegon County.

Sheriff's deputies responded to Maple Island Road north of Sullivan Road around 10:18 a.m. on December 10 for a crash involving a car and semi truck.

The car was headed north when the driver lost control and went into on-coming traffic, said the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office. A semi truck hauling a propane tank hit the car, pinning it between the truck and a guardrail.

The 51-year-old woman behind the wheel of the car and a 9-year-old girl riding with her were both killed. The truck driver was not hurt.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office, though it remains under investigation.

