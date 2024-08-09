Wings Over Muskegon Air Show returns to Muskegon County Airport this weekend

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Wings Over Muskegon Air Show is back at the Muskegon County Airport this weekend for its three day event.

It runs from August 9 through August 11.

Yankee Air Museum, a nonprofit organization, will produce the event with the support of F3 Airport, the County of Musekgon and the City of Norton Shores.

Both civilian and military aircraft will be featured in the air as well as on the ground for display. Attendees can see performances from new demos like the Misty Blues and Ghostwriter Airshows as well as returning acts from the A-10 Demo Team, the Hooligan Flight Team and Hot Streak II Jet Truck.

Historic aircraft like the UH-1H Huey Greyhound, B-25 Rosie's Reply and C-47 Hairless Joe from the Yankee Air Museum will also continue its ride program beginning Friday, August 9 throughout the weekend. Tickets can be purchased here.

On Friday, the first-of-its-kind Twilight show at Wings Over Muskegon Air Show will be held. The evening will incorporate live music along with a preview of the weekend’s aerial entertainment, including acts with lights and pyrotechnics. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with live music from "Yard Sale Underwear", food trucks and beverages including beer, wine and cocktails. Tickets are $50 per car load which includes admission and parking. Click here for more information.

If you'd like to attend the air show, a variety of seating options are available and can be purchased through the show's website. Tickets are ONLY available online. Click here to purchase.