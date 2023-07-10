Wings Over Muskegon Air Show brings aviation and history to West Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Wings Over Muskegon Air Show brought the world of aviation to West Michigan this weekend. The event also included a historical river boat ride for veterans.

The river boat is run by the nonprofit organization Operation Black Sheep.

“[It’s] just a really unique boat that operates like a jet ski,” said Robert Bowyer, CEO and founder of Operation Black Sheep. “It’s a jet driven boat, 15,000 pounds, and can operate and as shallow as 18 inches water.”

Operation Black Sheep was created on July 4, 2016, as a way to honor veterans.

The river boat ride gives veterans a unique space for them to tell their stories.

“It’s one thing to say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ which is great. It’s polite,” said Bowyer. “But some of these guys did things they were very proud of that they never got to share.”

The river boat was one of many historical attractions that brought thousands of people to the Wings Over Muskegon Air Show this weekend.

Nick Predko, a volunteer coordinator for the show, said it’s all about sparking interest in aviation and giving people a taste of history.

“You look at all the children out here, that I’m just enjoying your day and just absolutely enthralled,” said Predko. “That what, that’s what I’m doing it for. Those little guys.”

More information on Operation Black Sheep can be found on the organization’s website.

