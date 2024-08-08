Wings Over Muskegon 2024 takes off tomorrow, grounded for 2025

MUSKEGON, Mich — Just ahead of taking off for the 2024 Wings Over Muskegon air show, organizers say they already know the status for next year.: grounded.

Muskegon County Airport received funding for much-needed construction, but this means Wings won't be Over Muskegon in 2025.

A little construction never hurt anybody, but they're moving taxiway alpha— the only runway active while the rest of the airport is filled with display aircrafts, spectators, and more— to the southeast to avoid the high-energy areas near the center of runway 6/24.

Expect delays

The construction is slated for 6 months —spanning spring, summer, and fall— and will impact day-to-day operations, including ground traffic.

Lighting, navigational aids, utilities, runway connections, and the entire taxiway will be removed and rebuilt during the $20M project.

Routine air service and general aviation operations should not be imacted, but the airport suggests aviators should check local NOTAMs before each flight just to be sure.

Return flight

Wings Over Muskegon 2024 takes flight Friday, August 9 at 5 p.m. with a Twilight Show, aerial feats of daring-do, live music, and more throughout the weekend.

Cancelation of the 2025 event will allow ample time for the project to be completed so Wings Over Muskegon 2026 can be cleared for take off.