What's brewing on the ballot: Race for Muskegon city mayor, push for term limits

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The November 4 general election features several mayoral races across Muskegon County, including North Muskegon, Norton Shores and the city of Muskegon.

In the city of Muskegon mayoral race, incumbent Ken Johnson faces newcomer Bob Garretson.

When asked about the most pressing issues facing Muskegon, Johnson pointed to affordable housing.

"The city had conducted a housing needs assessment in 2022 which revealed that we needed nearly 3,000 more housing units in the next five years at all price points, from low income to luxury and everything in between, both owner occupied as well as rentals," Johnson said.

Garretson pointed to public safety.

"When I talk to the firefighters and the police officers in Muskegon, they feel very stressed just from not having the proper personnel, not being able to feel safe when they go out to make their calls," Garretson said.

Beyond the mayoral race, Muskegon voters will also decide on a proposed charter amendment establishing 12-year term limits for city commission members.

The ballot proposal states, in part: "There are 6 former commissioners, one current commissioner, and the mayor who may be ineligible to serve if the charter amendment is enacted."

City Manager Jonathan Seyferth said term limits for city commissions are common in local government.

"The mayor is a member of the City Commission, and so therefore the term limits would apply equally to everyone, whether they were serving in the mayoral position or the City Commission position," Seyferth said.

In a statement sent to FOX 17, the Muskegon Partnership for Reasonable Limits, the group behind the initiative, said:

“Muskegon Partnership for Reasonable Limits is a grassroots organization that believes term limits are about accountability, opportunity, and giving voters more voice in their local government. Our ballot initiative ensures that diverse leadership and fresh ideas have a chance to shape Muskegon’s future. More than 2,000 Muskegon citizens have signed the petition for term limits, showing strong community support for giving voters a greater voice in local government.

Our term limits initiative is focused on establishing long-term checks and balances. It has never been about targeting any current or former city commissioner. We want to make it clear that we WILL NOT challenge any elected commissioner seeking to serve another term in the upcoming election.

While some interests may resist this change, the decision ultimately belongs to the people of Muskegon, and we encourage all voters to make their voices heard this November.”

