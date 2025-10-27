Muskegon voters to decide on 12-year term limits for city commissioners

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon residents will vote on a proposed charter amendment establishing 12-year term limits for City Commission members in the November 4 general election.

The amendment, brought forward by the Muskegon Partnership for Reasonable Limits, received enough petition signatures to qualify for the ballot. I reached out to this group behind the initiative, but I have not yet received a response.

City Manager Jonathan Seyferth explained the citizen-driven process behind the proposal.

"In this instance, there was a group of individuals who came together and created a charter amendment language for term limits here in the city of Muskegon," Seyferth said.

The ballot proposal states that "there are 6 former commissioners, one current commissioner, and the mayor who may be ineligible to serve if the charter amendment is enacted."

The term limits would apply to all commission members equally, including the mayor, according to Seyferth.

"The mayor is a member of the City Commission, and so therefore the term limits would apply equally to everyone, whether they were serving in the mayoral position or the City Commission position," Seyferth said.

According to Seyferth, term limits for city commissions are not uncommon in local government.

"It's a good way for citizens to get involved with government and kind of let us know things that they would like to see happen in the future, and kind of identify where citizens see challenges or problems that they would like to have solved," Seyferth said.

Seyferth encouraged all eligible voters to participate in the election.

"However you end up voting on it, the most important thing is that you vote," Seyferth said.

