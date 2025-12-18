West Michigan Symphony brings 'Home for the Holidays: Around the World' to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Frauenthal Center in Muskegon is hosting a festive musical celebration, 'Home for the Holidays: Around the World.'

Scott Speck and the West Michigan Symphony will present holiday music and traditions from near and far in the performance, creating a global celebration of the season.

The family-friendly event includes a baritone soloist, two youth choirs, an interactive sing-along, and a special visit from Santa.

The evening promises holiday music and community cheer for audiences of all ages.

The performance takes place Friday, December 19 at the Frauenthal Center.

Tickets are available here.

