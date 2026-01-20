West Michigan road crews battle worsening conditions as work week begins

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Road conditions across west Michigan remain challenging as blowing snow and frigid temperatures create visibility issues and make it difficult for crews to keep lanes clear.

The Muskegon County Road Commission says as conditions worsen heading into Tuesday morning, they are doing what they can to make sure the roads are as safe as possible.

"Mother Nature's not being nice to us right now. We get these cold temps, the blowing snow, it's hard to keep attacking those roads the way we want to," said Andrew Nichols, Muskegon County Road Commission maintenance superintendent, "so really it's primarily patrolling, making sure the drifted areas aren't getting drifted over."

Nichols says their crews are working around the clock treating the roads with a combination of salt, sand and brine. But as the high winds and low temperatures continue, he says the colder it gets, the road treatment become less effective.

"With cold temps, materials can be limited. Some of the stuff doesn't work when it gets too cold so a lot of mechanical work with blades, and trying to peel up that snow and ice that's been built up from all of the cars driving over it for the past two days," Nichols said.

Nichols says when driving on the roads, the best thing you can do is take it slow. Give yourself plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and make sure your headlights are on.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

